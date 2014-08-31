WELLINGTON, Sept 1 Australian media company APN
News & Media Ltd on Monday said it was considering an
initial public offering and domestic listing for its New Zealand
operations, which include some of the country's largest
newspapers and radio stations.
APN said that it was looking at strategic options for APN
New Zealand, which publishes the New Zealand Herald, the
country's largest circulation daily newspaper, websites and
magazines, adding that an IPO and listing was one consideration.
APN New Zealand also owns radio stations including Newstalk
ZB, The Hits and Coast, and the GrabOne group buying site.
Earlier in the year, APN acquired two Australian radio
station networks, and took a full stake in Hong Kong bus
advertising company Buspak Advertising.
It also struck a deal with Australian media company Fairfax
under which APN would provide printing services at its
Auckland plant for several Fairfax newspapers in New Zealand.
