Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 APN Promise SA :
* Secus Pierwszy Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Spolek Niepublicznych (Secus Pierwszy FIZ SN) sells 393,690 shares or 4.82 percent stake in company
* Secus Pierwszy FIZ SN decreases its stake in company to 0.93 percent (or 76 313 shares) from 5.75 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order