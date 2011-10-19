(Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Canadian junior explorer Apogee Silver Ltd said indicated silver resources at its Pulacayo Deposit in southwestern Bolivia more than doubled.

South America-focused Apogee, which is also exploring the Cachinal silver property in northern Chile, said the Pulacayo silver-lead-zinc deposit has 29.34 million ounces of indicated silver resources and 26.24 million ounces of inferred silver resources.

The preliminary assessment also showed 268.05 million pounds of indicated zinc resource and 119.57 million pounds of indicated lead resources, the company said in a statement.

"We are particularly pleased with the significant increase in silver ounces in the indicated category, upon which we are able to continue with the feasibility work for a mine that is now likely to be substantially larger than what has been previously projected," Chief Executive Neil Ringdahl said.

The Pulacayo deposit remains open for further extension, the company said, adding that the deposit was the second largest silver mine in the history of Bolivia, with over 600 million ounces past production.

Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based company closed at 15 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)