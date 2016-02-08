Feb 8 For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group Inc said on Monday it would be taken private by consortium of investors in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

The offer price of $9.50 per share is a 36.7 percent premium to stock's Friday's close.

The consortium includes private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)