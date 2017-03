Oct 21 U.S. for-profit education provider Apollo Education Group Inc reported a 15 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it enrolled fewer students.

Revenue fell to $709.7 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $836.4 million a year earlier.

New degreed enrollment at the University of Phoenix, Apollo's flagship school, fell 5.9 percent to 38,600 students. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)