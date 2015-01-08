(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that the sector as a whole is
under scrutiny, not just Corinthian and ITT)
Jan 8 For-profit education provider Apollo
Education Group forecast quarterly revenue below
analysts' estimates after reporting a 66 percent drop in
first-quarter profit as fewer students signed up for its degree
programs.
Apollo's shares fell 10.5 percent to $28.50 in premarket
trading.
Total enrollments at Apollo's flagship University of Phoenix
dropped 20.4 percent to 592,853 in the quarter ended Nov. 30.
For-profit education companies have been grappling with
falling enrollments as lower graduation rates and poor job
placements have left students unemployed and heavily indebted.
For-profit education companies including Apollo and rivals
Corinthian Colleges Inc and ITT Educational Services
are under regulatory scrutiny over issues including
student loans and placement rates.
Corinthian was forced to sell most of its campuses last
year.
Phoenix, Arizona-based Apollo forecast revenue of $580
million-$595 million for the second quarter ending Feb. 28.
Analysts on average were expecting $610.5 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Apollo fell to $33.8 million, or
31 cents per share, in the first quarter from $98.9 million, or
87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.
Revenue fell 15.2 percent to $719.1 million.
Apollo's shares rose nearly 25 percent in 2014, while
Corinthian plunged 97 percent and ITT fell 71 percent.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)