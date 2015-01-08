* Forecasts 2nd-qtr revenue $580 mln-$595 mln vs est. $610.5
mln
* First-quarter profit plunges 66 pct
* Total enrollments fall 20.4 pct
* Shares down 13 pct
By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
Jan 8 For-profit education provider Apollo
Education Group forecast second-quarter revenue below
analysts' estimates and reported a 66 percent drop in
first-quarter profit as fewer students signed up for its degree
programs.
Apollo's shares were down 13.4 percent at $27.59 in noon
trading on the Nasdaq.
Total enrollments at Apollo's flagship University of Phoenix
dropped 20.4 percent to 592,853 in the quarter ended Nov. 30.
The results indicate that it may be a while before the
industry starts seeing the benefits of changed curriculums and
cost-cutting initiatives.
For-profit education companies have been grappling with
falling enrollments as lower graduation rates and poor job
placement records have left students unemployed and heavily
indebted.
Companies in the sector including Apollo and rivals
Corinthian Colleges Inc and ITT Educational Services
are under regulatory scrutiny over issues including
student loans and placement rates. Corinthian was forced to sell
most of its campuses last year.
The U.S. department of education will introduce new
regulations this year in its latest attempt to improve the job
prospects of those graduating from for-profit colleges and
universities.
Under the regulations unveiled in October, for-profit
colleges will be at risk of losing federal aid should a typical
graduate's annual loan repayments exceed 20 percent of
discretionary income or 8 percent of total
earnings.
"The regulatory environment is really uncertain and it makes
it difficult (for) for-profit education companies to get the
type of numbers that they used to have," First Analysis analyst
Tom Bakas said on Thursday.
Phoenix, Arizona-based Apollo forecast revenue of $580
million-$595 million for the second quarter ending Feb. 28.
Analysts on average were expecting $610.5 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Apollo fell to $33.8 million, or
31 cents per share, in the first quarter from $98.9 million, or
87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.
Revenue fell 15.2 percent to $719.1 million.
Apollo's shares rose nearly 25 percent in 2014, while
Corinthian plunged 97 percent and ITT fell 71 percent.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)