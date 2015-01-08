* Forecasts 2nd-qtr revenue $580 mln-$595 mln vs est. $610.5 mln

* First-quarter profit plunges 66 pct

* Total enrollments fall 20.4 pct

* Shares down 13 pct (Adds details, analyst comment, background; updates shares)

By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan

Jan 8 For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates and reported a 66 percent drop in first-quarter profit as fewer students signed up for its degree programs.

Apollo's shares were down 13.4 percent at $27.59 in noon trading on the Nasdaq.

Total enrollments at Apollo's flagship University of Phoenix dropped 20.4 percent to 592,853 in the quarter ended Nov. 30.

The results indicate that it may be a while before the industry starts seeing the benefits of changed curriculums and cost-cutting initiatives.

For-profit education companies have been grappling with falling enrollments as lower graduation rates and poor job placement records have left students unemployed and heavily indebted.

Companies in the sector including Apollo and rivals Corinthian Colleges Inc and ITT Educational Services are under regulatory scrutiny over issues including student loans and placement rates. Corinthian was forced to sell most of its campuses last year.

The U.S. department of education will introduce new regulations this year in its latest attempt to improve the job prospects of those graduating from for-profit colleges and universities.

Under the regulations unveiled in October, for-profit colleges will be at risk of losing federal aid should a typical graduate's annual loan repayments exceed 20 percent of discretionary income or 8 percent of total earnings.

"The regulatory environment is really uncertain and it makes it difficult (for) for-profit education companies to get the type of numbers that they used to have," First Analysis analyst Tom Bakas said on Thursday.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Apollo forecast revenue of $580 million-$595 million for the second quarter ending Feb. 28.

Analysts on average were expecting $610.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Apollo fell to $33.8 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter from $98.9 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.

Revenue fell 15.2 percent to $719.1 million.

Apollo's shares rose nearly 25 percent in 2014, while Corinthian plunged 97 percent and ITT fell 71 percent. (Editing by Kirti Pandey)