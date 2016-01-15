Jan 15 Apollo Education Group Inc said
the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) had lifted its probationary
status on the University of Phoenix, which barred the company's
unit from recruiting students on military bases or using federal
money to fund tuition.
The for-profit college operator, which earlier this week said
it was considering selling itself, said on Friday the DoD had
decided to remove the probationary status based on an internal
review among other actions. (bit.ly/1J7BcjF)
The University, however, will be subject to a heightened
compliance review for a period of one-year following the removal
of probationary status by the DoD, Apollo said in a filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)