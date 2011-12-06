* Pressure could increase on European banks to sell assets
* Firm's latest non-performing loan fund could top $2 bln
By Greg Roumeliotis
Dec 6 Leon Black, whose Apollo Global
Management LLC (APO.N) is on the hunt for assets of European
banks in distress, said on Tuesday a disintegration of the euro
zone would expand the buyout company's investment
opportunities.
Despite new plans for tighter fiscal integration announced
by France and Germany, euro zone central banks officials said
on Tuesday a shock to the currency area could trigger its
partial break-up. [ID:nL5E7N521N]
A stand-off between cash-strapped European banks and
possible buyers of trillions of euros of loans, mortgages and
real estate the banks are trying to off-load is putting
pressure on the European Central Bank to provide more help.
[ID:nL5E7MP263]
"If other things happened politically, if the euro zone were
to break apart or the euro was no longer the currency, I think
the opportunities would be greater than they are today -- and
they are already huge," Black, a billionaire who co-founded
private equity group Apollo in 1990, told the Goldman Sachs
(GS.N) U.S. Financial Services Conference .
Investments in credit have been part of Apollo's drive to
diversify in areas beyond buyouts and helped the company's
assets under management grow to $65.1 billion as of Sept. 30, a
12.6 percent increase year-on-year. [ID:nN1E7A10H6]
Apollo has been active in European distressed debt in the
last four years, it runs a $2 billion non-performing loan fund
and is in the midst of raising a potentially larger one, Black
said.
His team has focused on mortgages and real estate loan
opportunities in England, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Portugal.
Opportunities would only increase if a euro zone break-up
increased pressure on European banks to deleverage and changed
the supply-demand dynamic further, Black said.
"We are talking $1.5 to $2 trillion worth of assets that
have to come out and on the demand side the traditional
proprietary desks and a lot of the hedge fund players are not
there," Black said.
"What we have been looking at is trying to buy performing
or non-performing loans, most of them high up in the capital
structure, and try to underwrite those at low-twenties or so
returns, which to us is a pretty extraordinary risk-reward on
the senior credit side," he added.
Asset sales by banks such as BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA),
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) and
Natixis SA (CNAT.PA) in France have been stepped up since
August, senior banking sources have said. More recently, the
French banks have been joined by Spain's Banco Santander SA
(SAN.MC) and Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI), these sources
added.
But Black cautioned that banks were resisting writedowns
that would come with selling at bargain prices.
"What is interesting it has become the flavor of the month;
Europe is the place to be. I don't think they are going to be
all these fire sales. The banks that have to delever there are
not fools," Black said.
"I don't think that there are a lot of players who know
what they are doing. There are some, clearly Lone Star is good,
and Fortress (FIG.N), Oaktree and Wilbur Ross, but you are
really talking about a few handfuls, and when you put that
against the trillions of assets and the draconian kind of
regulatory environment that is forcing this type of
deleveraging, I think this will be a very fertile area over the
next three years," he added.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)