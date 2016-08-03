NEW YORK Aug 3 Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, boosted by large gains in its credit and private equity investments.

Economic net income, a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, came to $394.9 million after taxes. On a per-share basis, it more than doubled to 98 cents from 38 cents a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. buyout firms, which were smarting from falling oil prices and a languid credit market earlier this year, have shown a bounce in earnings growth across the board as a rebound in energy prices boosted investment returns.

