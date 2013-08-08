BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
Aug 8 Apollo Global Management LLC on a conference call with analysts: * President Marc Spilker says explores investing in royalties and joint
ventures in oil & gas * CFO Martin Kelly says has realized 56 cents per share in carry in Q3 so far * Spilker says Fund VIII terms in line with prior funds except 68% management fee offset becoming 100% offset * Spilker says more challenging to put capital to work but there are areas to do it such as natural resources * Spilker says considering starting fund VIII's investment period * Spilker says has strong relationships with regulators in New York and Iowa, confident of closing Athene deal * Spilker says new managed credit accounts under negotiation range from the low hundreds of millions of dollars to higher
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: