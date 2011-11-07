By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 7 Tired of overspending? Confused
about where all the money is going? A new iPad app aims to help
users manage their finances.
Mint, a web-based personal finance manager, released the
iPad app last week. It provides a snapshot of a user's
financial profile by aggregating and categorizing data from
banking, credit and trading accounts, as well as information on
loans, mortgages and assets.
The data is displayed in sleek graphs and charts, which
provide insight into financial balances across accounts,
remaining budget allocation and spending habits across
categories such as food and dining, shopping, movies, and
travel.
"Eating out and shopping are the two areas of discretionary
expenses that people will cut back on first," said Aaron Forth,
vice president and general manager of the Intuit Personal
Finance Group, which owns Mint.
The technology also allows users to get more granular
information on their spending. They can investigate, for
example, how they are faring with their monthly budget, or
which transactions resulted in an unusually high food and
dining expenditures last month.
The new features include new ways of visualizing and
interacting with the data, which Forth said is especially
conducive to tablets.
The app also includes a newsfeed that notifies users when
they have gone over their budget and provides other
personalized reminders and financial tips.
Cash transactions can also be entered on the app, which
uses GPS to automatically determine location and categorize the
transaction. So, if you're standing in line at shop and enter a
transaction, the app will pick up the location, according to
Forth.
Forth recommends three steps to manage finances.
"Pay down your debt. Creat an emergency fund, at least six
months, and contribute to your 401K (pension plan)," he said.
One drawback of the app is that it is not possible to split
transactions. Purchases in a department, whether it is food or
clothing or books, are not attributed to a particular
category.
Forth said the company is aware of the problem.
The iPad app comes almost three years after Mint launched
the iPhone app in 2008. A similar app called PageOnce also
allows users to track their finances and to pay bills through
the app for a monthly fee.
iPhone and Android apps are also available but Mint only
supports financial institutions within the United States and
Canada only.