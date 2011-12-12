By Natasha Baker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 12 Facebook, the social
networking site, is probably not the first place that comes to
mind when contemplating new career opportunities.
But Monster.com, the career search website, hopes to change
that with BeKnown, a professional networking app that allows
users to build their professional identities within Facebook.
"People are spending so much of their time on Facebook and
at the same time companies are trying to find creative and
productive tools to connect with potential talent," said Tom
Chevalier, global product manager for Monster Worldwide.
With BeKnown jobs are displayed based on a user's work
experience and network connections. When the app identifies a
potential job the user can state their interest, which is
relayed to the employer using information from the profile.
Within the app users can earn badges, or visual emblems,
based on their work experiences, accomplishments and strengths
from the site or from colleagues to serve as aids for
recruiters to highlight their accomplishments.
"You can have your connections giving you a skill
endorsement, which is really a stamp of approval," said
Chevalier.
Launched in June, the app has been updated to introduce
college pages for users to network with past alumni and to find
jobs that have been posted by them.
"Users want to congregate around the affinity they have for
their schools, and they want to form relationships amongst
students and alumni," said Chevalier.
When a job is posted in BeKnown it is automatically posted
on the page of the college that the job poster attended.
"Users will see that job opportunity, know what year the
poster graduated, and can start to have a conversation with
those people in a professional way," he said.
Chevalier said that it's important that BeKnown maintain an
explicit divide between a user's social and professional lives
by keeping the two networks entirely separate.
"That's really important, both for users' expectations of
social networking versus what they might want to do as
professionals, but also to establish boundaries that people can
feel comfortable with," he explained.
The updated app also lists jobs directly on a company's
Facebook pages. Similar apps for Facebook include BranchOut,
which was released last year.
BeKnown has been configured to work with iPhone and
Android.