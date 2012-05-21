By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO May 21 Imagine taking a snapshot of a
group of friends and having your smartphone instantly reveal the
identity of everyone in the photo.
A new iPhone app called KLiK performs real-time facial
recognition to automatically identify and tag friends in photos.
"It's our most recent evolution of both the platform and the
consumer product that we're offering," said Gil Hirsch, the CEO
of the facial recognition technology platform Face.com, which
launched the app.
"We noticed that at parties or events there were many photos
being taken but only a few were actually getting tagged."
By connecting with Facebook, the app scans friends' photos
to develop a facial profile of everyone in a user's network. The
app identifies people by matching faces in photos taken with, or
uploaded to, the app to these profiles.
Because the app relies on the connection to Facebook, only
friends in a user's network can be identified.
"It's not like you can point this at someone on the street
and make it work," said Hirsch.
But the app does include a learn mode to use for friends who
are not on Facebook. It allows users to teach the app who
someone is by pointing the camera at them and manually entering
their name.
"It's all private and on your device only," explained
Hirsch, adding that the person will then be tagged
automatically.
"I use it to tag my children so that I can later search for
all the photos I took of them."
Users can also apply Instagram-style filters and share
photos via Facebook, Twitter or email.
Although the app is only able to identify Facebook friends,
or people entered manually, some critics are concerned about
privacy issues.
"This system has been engineered from the get-go to preserve
privacy and also deliver a social fun value and nothing creepy,"
Hirsch responded.
The company, which was established in 2009, has created
several other apps, including Photo Finder, a Facebook app that
scans friends' photos to identify photos of you that were never
tagged.
The company also provides technology for facial detection,
which is distinct from recognition because it reveals
information about subjects in a photo without revealing
identity. The technology can reveal gender, mood, and even age.
"We provide a minimum and maximum and approximate age
guesstimate, only using the facial information in the photo --
nothing else," Hirsch said.
In 2010, Face.com made their underlying facial recognition
technology freely available for developers to incorporate into
their own applications. Since then 45,000 developers have made
use of their technology.
The company says KLiK is approximately 90 percent accurate.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)