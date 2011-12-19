By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 19 Planning a trip and looking for
some recommendations? A new app aggregates information from
guidebooks, local and international publications and friends to
provide useful suggestions.
The iPhone app called Wenzani was developed by travel guide
company Lonely Planet. It enables users to compare reviews on
restaurants, bars, shops, hotels and other attractions.
"There might be a restaurant that is reviewed by SFGate,
Time Out and Frommer's," said Jenny Fielding, the CEO of
Wenzani, referring to the San Francisco Chronicle website and
the listings and travel publications.
"We're wrapping that all together and saying that the
ability to compare social opinions with expert reviews is what
people want."
Reviews from publishers are provided alongside opinions
from Lonely Planet, the makers of the app, as well as Time Out
and Frommer's, companies that have traditionally been
considered competitors in the travel guide space.
"We think to really give the user a robust experience
that's tailored to them that different publishers will resonate
at different times," she explained.
Relying on a Twitter-like model, the users chooses which
publishers and people they are interested in, and are then able
to see their reviews of venues. They can also add their own
opinions.
Wenzani's algorithm displays venues within the app that are
most contextually relevant to the user, taking into account
their location to find venues near them. It is designed to
serve as a companion to the travel guide rather than a
replacement.
"The idea is that you're really looking for points of
interest and short bits of information as opposed to deep texts
on history and some of the other stuff that those guidebooks
do," she said.
The app also provides additional information such as the
venue's address, website, phone number and in some cases
entrance fees, or hours of operation. Venues can also be
explored visually on a map.
The app is still in beta so there are some limitations such
as in the ability to search for publications and people to
follow. Fielding said the company is gathering feedback to
identify and correct the issues.
The app is free but the company plans to introduce paid
premium content and services with its next update. The services
will allow users to book restaurants, hotels and event tickets
directly through the app.
"We built in the hooks to monetize every piece of content
-- if it's a restaurant being able to book a table, if it's a
hotel being able to book a room," she said.