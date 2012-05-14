By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO May 14 Planning a wedding? A new web
app lets the bride and groom-to-be create a social website that
connects guests with each other before the big day.
Called Weduary, the web app provides a simple way of
creating a modern-looking wedding website, and allows the couple
to invite guests using Facebook.
The site tells guests which of their Facebook friends will
also be attending and points out people at the event who may
have common interests and mutual friends.
If a guest is attending alone, the Flirt section of the site
shows other singles who will be there.
"We're giving people a cheat sheet on who to meet at these
big wedding events," said Brit Morin, CEO of Brit & Co., the
digital lifestyle brand behind Weduary.
In addition to connecting guests, the site provides details
about the date and time of the wedding, hotel information, and a
link to the couple's registry.
Each guest also gets their own profile.
"It says which hotel they're staying at, when they are
arriving to the event, their favorite story of the bride and
groom and what their cell phone is," she explained.
Information on the site can be useful to help guests to
co-ordinate travel plans, pitch in on registry gifts, or split
accommodations.
Morin said that she came up with the idea while planning her
own wedding last year.
"Not only were a lot of the templates, themes and web
designs a little bit dated, but we also didn't find anything
that was social in nature," she said, adding that couples are
increasing opting for non-traditional wedding registries.
"We've seen a lot of websites catering towards inventive
registries like donation registries, or registries to fund the
purchase of the first house, or their honeymoon," she explained.
Morin believes the wedding industry is ripe for innovation.
Her company is also working on an iPhone app that will harness
real-time communication between other guests at weddings.
Other popular wedding websites include TheKnot.com, and
WeddingWire, which provide free wedding website building tools,
but without the social component.
An app called SocialTables connects with Facebook to let
guests see other guests attending the event and allows hosts to
create seating arrangements, but it is not exclusively targeted
to weddings.
About 70 percent of brides create a personal wedding
website, according to a survey conducted last year by
websites TheKnot.com and WeddingChannel.com.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)