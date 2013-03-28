UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 28 U.S. health regulators denied approval to A.P. Pharma Inc's drug for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and asked for additional analysis of existing late-stage data on the drug.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked for a study that can test the usability of the drug's syringe system.
The agency had earlier rejected the approval of the drug, APF530, in March 2010, citing concerns about its two-syringe administration system and deficiencies in the company's contract manufacturing facilities.
A.P. Pharma resubmitted its application in September last year after switching to a single-syringe system and conducting additional metabolism studies as required by the FDA.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.