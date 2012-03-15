SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 Cloud-consulting
company Appirio said it raised $60 million, in a round of
funding led by General Atlantic, that will allow it to buy other
companies and build out its development platform, CloudSpokes.
The funding, from General Atlantic and existing investors
Sequoia Capital and GGV Capital, underscores the venture's
continuing belief in the cloud, which allows businesses to buy
computing resources such as software applications and data
management much as they buy utilities. Previously, companies
typically maintained their own computing infrastructure.
Appirio helps companies such as Avon, Motorola and Starbucks
move to cloud-based services offered by companies including
Amazon, Google, Salesforce.com and Workday.
The San Mateo, California-based company previously has had
three funding rounds, most recently in 2009, when it raised more
than $10 million.
