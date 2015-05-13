SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Apple Inc and electric battery maker A123 Systems are close to settling a legal dispute over claims that the smartphone and computer maker, which is also looking into building an electric vehicle, poached A123 employees to build a large-scale battery unit.

A123, which makes batteries that are used in electric cars, sued Apple in February in Massachusetts federal court, claiming that around June 2014 Apple began aggressively poaching A123 engineers tasked with leading some of the company's most critical projects. Apple denied the claims.

The Waltham, Mass.-based battery maker disclosed in court papers Monday that the parties have reached an agreement to settle the case and are working out the final details.

Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment. Lawyers for Apple did not immediately respond, while A123 lawyer Michael Rosen declined to comment.

A123 Systems is a pioneering industrial lithium-ion battery maker, which was backed by a $249 million U.S. government grant. It filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and has been selling off assets.

The case in U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts is A123 Systems LLC vs. Apple Inc et al., 15-10438. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Christian Plumb)