(Adds Apple closing argument)
By Dan Levine
OAKLAND, Calif. Dec 15 A software update for
Apple Inc's iPod music player was not a product
improvement, but was intended to improperly raise costs for
consumers who wanted to switch to newer devices, an attorney for
Apple customers said in court.
Closing arguments were delivered on Monday in an Oakland,
California, federal courtroom in an antitrust trial that has
cast fresh scrutiny on Apple's onetime virtual domination of the
digital music market.
The plaintiffs, a group of individuals and businesses who
purchased iPods from 2006 to 2009, are seeking about $350
million in damages from Apple for unfairly blocking competing
device makers. That amount would automatically triple under
antitrust law.
Plaintiff attorney Patrick Coughlin told jurors the 2006
software update was a "one, two punch" designed to restrict the
iPod to music purchased on iTunes.
"This is all about competition," Coughlin said.
However, Apple attorney William Isaacson said the evidence
is "overwhelming" that the software update was meant to improve
consumers' experience and protect against music theft. The new
software contained many desirable features, Isaacson said,
including movies and auto-synchronization.
"We now have a plaintiff and a case asking you to hold Apple
liable for innovating," Isaacson said.
The jury will deliberate first on the sole issue of whether
the update had benefits for customers. If it agrees with Apple,
the company will prevail in the case. If the eight-member jury
disagrees, they will deliberate on other antitrust issues, and
damages.
At the time the software update was rolled out, Apple faced
a challenge in the online music market from Real Networks, which
developed RealPlayer, its own digital song manager, the
plaintiffs claimed. It included software that allowed music
purchased there to be playable on iPods as well as competing
devices.
Apple's 2006 update restricted the iPod to music bought on
its iTunes website. The plaintiffs in the case said that step
discouraged iPod owners from buying a competing device when it
came time to upgrade.
The trial included emails and video deposition testimony
given by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs shortly before he died in
2011. On Monday, Isaacson cited a Jobs email to demonstrate how
concerned Apple was about security.
"We need to take a bright, hard line on theft," Jobs wrote
to Apple colleagues. "There is no gray area on theft."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is The Apple iPod iTunes Anti-Trust Litigation,
05-37.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Christian Plumb)