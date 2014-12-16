BRIEF-Stentys FY operating loss shrinks to 8.3 mln euros
* FY operating loss of is 8.3 million euros versus a loss of 9.5 million euros a year ago
OAKLAND Dec 16 Apple won an antitrust trial on Tuesday when a U.S. jury decided the company did not act improperly when it restricted music purchases for iPod users to Apple's iTunes digital store.
The verdict was read in an Oakland, California federal court. Plaintiffs, a group of iPod consumers, had sought about $350 million in damages.
(Reporting By Dan Levine, writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON/ST LOUIS, March 21 U.S. banks should not cut ties with foreign clients over money- laundering worries unless officials have concrete cause for concern, a leading U.S. regulator is telling staff and lenders.
* Candlewood Investment Group LP reports 9.1 pct passive stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc as on March 21, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nxrO2p) Further company coverage: