OAKLAND Dec 16 Apple won an antitrust trial on Tuesday when a U.S. jury decided the company did not act improperly when it restricted music purchases for iPod users to Apple's iTunes digital store.

The verdict was read in an Oakland, California federal court. Plaintiffs, a group of iPod consumers, had sought about $350 million in damages.

