By Dan Levine
OAKLAND, Calif. Dec 16 Apple Inc won
an antitrust trial on Tuesday when a U.S. jury decided the
company did not act improperly when it restricted music
purchases for iPod users to Apple's iTunes digital store.
The verdict was read in an Oakland, California federal
court. The plaintiffs, a group of individuals and businesses who
purchased iPods from 2006 to 2009, sought about $350 million in
damages from Apple alleging the company unfairly blocked
competing device makers.
Patrick Coughlin, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said "the
jury called it like they saw it."
In a statement, Apple applauded the verdict. "Every time
we've updated those products - and every Apple product over the
years - we've done it to make the user experience even better,"
the company said.
Jurors deliberated for only a few hours on the sole question
of whether the update had benefited consumers. Under U.S. law, a
company cannot be found anticompetitive if a product alteration
was an improvement for customers.
Since jurors agreed with Apple, they did not have to decide
any other legal issues or damages. Jurors declined to answer
questions after the verdict.
The trial included video deposition testimony given by Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs shortly before he died in 2011.
Apple faced a challenge in the online music market from Real
Networks, which developed RealPlayer, its own digital song
manager, plaintiffs claimed. It included software which allowed
music purchased there playable on iPods as well as competing
devices.
Apple eventually introduced a software update that
restricted the iPod to music bought on iTunes. Plaintiffs say
that step discouraged iPod owners from buying a competing device
when it came time to upgrade.
Apple argued the software update was meant to improve the
consumer experience and contained many desirable features,
including movies and auto-synchronization.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is The Apple iPod iTunes Anti-Trust Litigation,
05-37.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, writing by Peter Henderson; Editing
by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)