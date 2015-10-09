Oct 8 Apple Inc said on Thursday that
it had removed "a few" applications from its App Store,
expressing its concern that the security of some users' personal
data could be compromised in certain circumstances.
The company said the apps threatened users' security by
installing certificates that can expose data to monitoring by
third parties. The company did not specify the precise number of
apps at issue.
"Apple is deeply committed to protecting customer privacy
and security," an Apple spokeswoman said in a statement. "We are
working closely with these developers to quickly get their apps
back on the App Store, while ensuring customer privacy and
security is not at risk."
Apps with so-called root certificates route user data to
servers where it can be analysed. That opens the door for
network providers to view encrypted traffic, leaving users
vulnerable to data breaches.
Among the apps removed was Been Choice, which has attracted
attention for its ability to block advertising in apps.
An Apple spokeswoman said the company would release a
support page to help users remove the apps in question from
their devices.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)