Jan 6 Apple Inc said customers spent over $1.1 billion on apps and in-app purchases in the two weeks ending Jan. 3, setting a record for holiday season sales.

On New Year's day alone, customers spent more than $144 million, breaking the previous single-day record set on Christmas Day.

Customers bought apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV worth over $20 billion on the App Store in 2015, Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The App Store has brought in nearly $40 billion for developers worldwide since 2008, with over one-third generated in 2015, the company said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)