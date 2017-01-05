BRIEF-KROGER NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
Jan 5 Apple Inc said its App Store generated $20 billion for developers in 2016, a 40 percent jump from 2015.
The App Store also received nearly $240 million in orders on New Year's Day, its highest single day ever, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.