MELBOURNE, June 21 Apple Inc was fined
A$2.25 million ($2.29 million) by an Australian court on
Thursday for misleading advertising of its latest iPad.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
took legal action against Apple in March, after the computer and
gadgets maker rolled out the first wave of new iPad tablets in
the Australian market.
The competition watchdog accused Apple of misleading
customers with the description of its new iPad, which said it
was compatible with a 4G mobile data network when it was not.
The court determined Apple had implied "that an iPad with
WiFi + 4G could connect directly to the Telstra LTE mobile data
network in Australia, which it could not do," according to the
verdict emailed to Reuters by the regulator.
Apple "engaged in conduct that was liable to mislead the
public," it said.
A spokeswoman for Apple in Sydney could not be reached
immediately for comment on Thursday. Apple has already promised
to email all buyers of its new iPad in Australia to offer them a
refund and agreed to post warnings that its new iPad "is not
compatible with current Australian 4G LTE networks and WiMAX
networks."
Telstra Corp's network operates on a different
frequency to the 4G on Apple's new iPad.
Apple rolled out the first wave of new iPad tablets on March
16.
