April 28 Apple Inc asked the state of California
to make changes in its proposed self-driving car policies, the
latest sign the company is pursuing driverless car technology.
In a letter made public Friday, Apple made a series of
suggested changes to the policy that is under development and
said it looks forward to working with California and others "so
that rapid technology development may be realized while ensuring
the safety of the traveling public."
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo, Ford
Motor Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Toyota Motor
Corp, Tesla Motors Inc and others also filed
comments suggesting changes.
