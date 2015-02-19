SAN FRANCISCO Feb 18 Electric-car battery maker
A123 Systems has sued Apple Inc for poaching top
engineers to build a large-scale battery division, according to
a court filing that offered further evidence that the iPhone
maker may be developing a car.
Apple has been poaching engineers with deep expertise in car
systems, including from Tesla Inc, and talking with
industry experts and automakers with the ultimate aim of
learning how to make its own electric car, an auto industry
source said last week.
Around June 2014, Apple began aggressively poaching A123
engineers tasked with leading some of the company's most
critical projects, the lawsuit said. The engineers jumped ship
to pursue similar programs at Apple, in violation of their
employment agreements, A123 said in a filing earlier this month
in Massachusetts federal court.
