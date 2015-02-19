BRIEF-Grubhub says CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 19 Apple Inc aims to begin producing an electric vehicle as early as 2020, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the matter as saying, a seemingly aggressive target for a mobile devices maker with little experience in car manufacture.
The iPhone maker is pushing its "car team" of about 200 people to meet that goal, Bloomberg reported. But Apple may decide to scrap its car-making effort, or delay it, if executives grew unhappy with its progress, the news agency cited the people as saying.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* New York REIT -on March 30, co through unit exercised right to acquire remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings Llc it does not currently own