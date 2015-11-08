SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 Apple Inc defeated a U.S. class action lawsuit brought by Apple retail workers over the company's bag search practices, according to a court ruling on Saturday.

The decision, from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, came in a case where employees sued to be reimbursed for the time taken by Apple to search their bags to ensure they did not steal any merchandise. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Himani Sarkar)