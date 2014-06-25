BRUSSELS, June 25 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by July 30 whether to clear Apple Inc's
$3 billion bid for music streaming and audio equipment
company Beats, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
IPhone maker Apple unveiled the deal last month, which will
help it catch up in the fast-growing and lucrative music
streaming business.
The Commission can either clear the deal unconditionally or
demand concessions if it sees competition issues. It can also
open an extensive investigation if it has deeper concerns.
