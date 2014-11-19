Nov 19 Apple Inc will bundle the
subscription music service it bought from Beats into its iOS
operating system early next year, the Financial Times reported.
The inclusion of the paid-for Beats service in an iOS
software update, which would instantly make it available on
millions of iPhones and iPads, could happen as early as March,
the daily reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The move will mark the company's first big push into
subscription music, at a time when downloads from its iTunes are
in decline, the paper said. (on.ft.com/1tfRxUy)
The service, which is likely to be rebranded under the
iTunes label, will compete with music streaming services like
Spotify, Pandora, and Soundcloud.
Google Inc said last week that YouTube is rolling
out a long-awaited paid monthly music subscription service
called YouTube Music Key.
Apple, which bought music streaming and audio equipment
company Beats in May for $3 billion, could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)