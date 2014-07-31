July 30 Apple Inc intends to lay off
about 200 people at Beats Electronics LLC following its $3
billion acquisition of the headphone and music streaming
services company, Bloomberg cited a person with knowledge of the
restructuring as saying.
The job cuts will mainly hit human resources, finance and
other departments with significant overlap between the two, the
news agency reported.
Apple's largest acquisition in decades, announced in May,
lands the iPhone maker a fast-growing music subscription
business, executives like Jimmy Iovine with strong ties to the
recording industry, and a line of premium headphones.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)