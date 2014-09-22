(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Christina Farr and Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 Jonathan Mosen, who has
been blind since birth, spent his evening snapping photos of
packages in the mail, his son's school report and labels on
bottles in the fridge. In seconds, he was listening to audio of
the printed words the camera captured, courtesy of a new app on
his Apple Inc iPhone.
"I couldn't believe how accurate it was," said Mosen, an
assistive technology consultant from New Zealand.
The new app that allows blind people to listen to an audio
readback of printed text is receiving rave reviews after its
first day of availability and is being heralded as a
life-changer by many people.
Blind people say the KNFB Reader app will enable a new level
of engagement in everyday life, from reading menus in
restaurants to browsing handouts in the classroom.
The $99 app is the result of a four decades-long
relationship between the National Federation of the Blind and
Ray Kurzweil, a well-known artificial-intelligence scientist and
senior Google employee. According to its website, K-NFB Reading
Technology Inc and Sensotec NV, a Belgium-based company, led the
technical development of the app.
Kurzweil, who demonstrated the app on stage at the NFB's
annual convention in June, said it can replace a "sighted
adviser".
Taking advantage of new pattern recognition and image-
processing technology as well as new smartphone hardware, the
app allows users to adjust or tilt the camera, and reads printed
materials out loud. People with refreshable Braille displays can
now snap pictures of print documents and display them in Braille
near-instantaneously, said NFB spokesman Chris Danielsen.
The app has already given some people greater independence,
users said on Thursday and Friday on social-media sites such as
Twitter. One early adopter, Gordon Luke, tweeted that he was
able to use the app to read his polling card for the Scottish
Referendum.
The app will be available on Android in the coming months,
Kurzweil told Reuters in an interview. He may also explore a
version of the app for Google Glass, a postage
stamp-sized computer screen that attaches to eyeglass frames and
is capable of taking photos, recording video and playing sound.
"Google Glass makes sense because you direct the camera with
your head," Kurzweil said.
Kurzweil started working on so-called "reading machines" in
the early 1970s after chatting on a plane with a blind person
who voiced frustrations with the lack of optical-recognition
technology on the market.
A few years later, "Kurzweil burst into the National
Federation of the Blind's offices in Washington, D.C., and said
he had invented a reading machine," recalled Jim Gashel, a
former NFB employee who currently heads business development at
KNFB Reader. "It was phenomenal."
Kurzweil's first reading machine was the size of a washing
machine and cost $50,000. The technology has continued to
improve over the past few decades - the new smartphone app can
recognize and translate print between different languages and
scan PowerPoint slides up to 25 feet (7.6 meters) away - but it
was not available on a mainstream mobile device until now.
Previously, it cost more than $1,000 to use the software
with a Nokia cell phone and a camera.
The app's release comes at a time when the technology
industry has faced criticism for being too focused on making
what some deem frivolous products such as apps for sharing
photos and video games, as well as for intruding into people's
personal privacy.
In San Francisco, activists have blocked commuter buses
operated by companies such as Google and Apple, and picketed the
homes of some tech company executives for driving up the cost of
living and not doing enough to help fix the city's problems.
San Francisco-based Bryan Bashin, executive director of the
non-profit Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, said
the KNFB app shows the positive and profound impact that
technology can have.
"There are innumerable times in life that I'll have a bit of
print and there will be nobody around who can help me out, and
I'll just want to know something as simple as 'Is this packet
decaf or caffeinated coffee?'" Bashin said.
"The ability to do this easily with something that fits in
your pocket at lightning speed will certainly be a game
changer."
