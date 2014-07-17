UPDATE 1-AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
July 17 Apple Inc said Susan Wagner, founding partner of BlackRock Inc, had been appointed to its board.
The maker of iPhone said Bill Campbell, the board's longest-serving member, would retire after 17 years of service.
Campbell is chairman of Intuit Inc, the developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax.
Besides BlackRock, Wagner also serves on the boards of DSP BlackRock (India), as well as Swiss Re, Wellesley College and Hackley School. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI, March 15 Glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide, should not be classified as a substance causing cancer, the European Chemical Agency concluded on Wednesday, possibly paving the way for its licence renewal in the EU.
* Neonode Inc files for common stock offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ns6b0H) Further company coverage: