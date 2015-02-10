LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple is doing a feasibility check with Swiss franc investors for a short 10-year bond at 25 to 30bp over mid-swaps and a 15-year bond at 35 to 40bp over mid-swaps.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are conducting the soft-sounding for the Aa1/AA+ rated company, which is expected to be a benchmark-sized transaction.

