BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106
* Miragen Therapeutics receives orphan-drug designation for MRG-106 for the treatment of mycosis fungoides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple is doing a feasibility check with Swiss franc investors for a short 10-year bond at 25 to 30bp over mid-swaps and a 15-year bond at 35 to 40bp over mid-swaps.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are conducting the soft-sounding for the Aa1/AA+ rated company, which is expected to be a benchmark-sized transaction.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers)
* DXP Enterprises announces 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results