NEW YORK, April 29 (IFR) - Books on Apple's seven-tranche
dollar bond are approaching USD13bn, according to a broker.
The company is offering fixed rate notes carrying tenors of
three-, five-, seven-, 10-, and 30-years and floating rate
tranches with maturities of three- and five-year.
According to the broker, books on the 30-year and 10-year
are over USD2.9bn and USD2.7bn respectively. Books on
three-year, five-year and seven-year fixed rate tranches are
around USD1.2bn, USD1.9bn and USD2.3bn respectively.
Based on initial price thoughts, Apple is offering new issue
concessions of between 6bp to 15bp in what is its first jumbo
offering since its debut USD17bn deal around a year ago.
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are acting as lead
bookrunners for the trade, which will finance share repurchases
and the payment of dividends after the company increased its
authorised share buybacks by USD30bn to USD90bn by the end of
2015.
Some brokers are speculating the deal will be around USD8bn
to USD10bn in size.
Apple said on its earnings call last week that it planned to
be active in both the domestic and international bond markets
during 2014 "for an amount of term debt financing similar to
what we issued in 2013".
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan, IFR Markets; Editing by
Natalie Harrison)