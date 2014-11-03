BRIEF-Ascent Resources Utica Holdings and Aru Finance to offer $1.5 bln of senior unsecured notes
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025
Nov 3 Apple Inc is planning an investor call on Monday ahead of a potential bond sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a banker working on the deal.
Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are arranging the call, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1tyu0Da)
Apple, which is yet to sell bonds in any other currency than dollars, is considering issuing in euros, the report said.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Allergan announces availability of restasis multidose™ (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05 pct -- the first fda-approved preservative free prescription eye drop available in a multidose bottle
* Savanna reiterates rejection of the inadequate value of the Total offer and support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: