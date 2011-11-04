SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gave
six of its top executives $60 million in company stock after
record revenue of $108.25 billion last fiscal year.
The executives, including software chief Scott Forstall,
Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer, and marketing lead
Phil Schiller, each received 150,000 restricted Apple shares
that would fully vest in 2016.
The grant amounts to about $60 million based on the closing
price of Apple shares on Friday. The shares closed down $2.83
at $400.24.
An Apple spokesman said the stock grant was meant to
"reward them down the road" for their continued work in keeping
Apple innovative.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta)