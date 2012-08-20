BRIEF-MRC Global sees 2017 revenue up 10-20 pct over 2016 - SEC filing
* MRC Global Inc - sees 2017 annual revenue up 10-20 pct over 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Aug 20 Apple Inc : * Hits largest ever market capitalization for a U.S. company on intraday
basis-S&P Dow Jones Indices data. * Apple's market cap hit $622.5 billion. * Previous record was held by Microsoft on Dec. 30, 1999 at $620.58 billion.
* Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests and dissolution of the company
* Foot Locker, Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results