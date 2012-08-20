BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas reports Q4 loss per share $0.63
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reports five percent proved reserves growth to 8.6 tcfe, provides marcellus eur update
NEW YORK Aug 20 Apple Inc : * Apple hit the highest market capitalization for a U.S. company on a closing basis, according to Standard & Poor's data. The stock closed at $665.15.
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reports five percent proved reserves growth to 8.6 tcfe, provides marcellus eur update
* National Oilwell Varco declares regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock