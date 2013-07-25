By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, July 24 The drop in Apple Inc's
stock over the last year spread to a core business of
discount broker TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - lending to
customers against their stock portfolios.
The result is that investors who typically borrow from TD
Ameritrade and have large holdings in Apple now have less buying
power.
The discount broker, the biggest as measured by client
trades, said Tuesday that balances in its clients' margin
accounts have remained stuck at about $8.6 billion since last
year for one reason.
One-third of the multi-billion dollar margin balances at TD
Ameritrade are in accounts that have more than 25 percent market
exposure to Apple.
"Our most widely held stock, our most actively traded stock
and our most margined stock is Apple," TD Ameritrade Chief
Executive Fred Tomczyk said on a conference call to discuss the
firm's quarterly earnings report.
"A very large company that makes up a big part of our margin
book has not participated in this rally over the last year."
Retail brokers lend money to clients to invest in the market
through margin accounts, using client stock portfolios as
collateral. The usually lucrative business has been less
profitable in recent years because interest rates are so low and
because retail investors since the financial crisis have been
timid about stock investing.
TD Ameritrade, however, boasts more active trading clients
than rivals such as Charles Schwab Corp. Average daily
trades at TD Ameritrade rose 12 percent in the quarter ending on
June 30 from a year ago to just under 400,000, but client margin
balances of $8.6 billion barely moved from $8.7 billion a year
ago and $8.5 billion at the end of this year's first quarter.
There has been "a big depletion in clients' buying power"
because of the fall in Apple's shares, Tomczyk told Reuters.
Tomczyk did not say how much of clients' stock portfolios
were tied up in Apple stock to have such an outsized impact on
values. Shares of Apple are down 25.4 percent over the last 12
months, including reinvested dividends, but the S&P 500 stock
index is up 27.4 percent.
Alex Kramm, an analyst at UBS who follows TD Ameritrade,
asked Tomczyk on the earnings call whether the stagnant margin
balances reflected the firm's own failure to aggressively push
margin lending. The executive responded that TD Ameritrade,
puzzled earlier this year by persistently low margin balances,
researched the issue and attributed the phenomenon to Apple.
The technology giant reported stronger-than-expected
third-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon, sending its shares up
more than 5 percent in after-market trading.
That may be a hopeful sign not only for Apple shareholders
but for Apple-dependent broker-dealers. In the meantime,
however, analysts assume that the Apple effect on margin
accounts goes beyond TD Ameritrade.
"It should be true for a lot of other brokers on the
assumption that it's such a large holding," Kramm told Reuters.
A spokesman at Schwab, which last week said margin loan
balances rose to $11.7 billion at the end of June from $11.2
billion a year earlier, declined to comment on Apple's effect
on margin balances. Kramm described Schwab's margin balances as
"range-bound," as are TD Ameritrade's, for the past year or so.
A spokeswoman at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch brokerage
unit declined to comment on the Apple effect. Spokespeople at
Morgan Stanley and UBS Wealth Americas did not respond
immediately with comments.