Aug 15 Apple Inc is in talks with U.S.
cable operators about allowing viewers to use an Apple TV device
as a set-top box for live television and other content, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Time Warner Cable Inc is among the cable networks
that the iPhone maker is in talks with, but it has not yet
reached a deal, the sources told the Journal.
Apple had considered building a cable set-top box two years
ago but former Chief Executive Steve Jobs did not go ahead with
the idea, saying most operators lacked national reach, the
sources told the newspaper.
Apple already sells a $99 set-top box called Apple TV that
streams Netflix and other content.
It has not been confirmed if the set-top box would use the
same hardware as Apple TV or an upgraded box, the newspaper
said.
The technology might be embedded in a television, the
sources told the Journal.
Apple and Time Warner were not immediately available for
comment.