CEFC China to buy 20 pct stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen
March 29 Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said on Wednesday it would acquire an about 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen Group Inc for about $100 million.
April 17 Apple Inc is planning to launch its electronic payments service in Canada in November, the first international expansion of Apple Pay, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The iPhone maker is in talks with Canada's six biggest banks, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank , Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada, the people told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1CTTL1w)
The banks are open to an agreement, but are not happy with Apple's fee proposals and are worried about security vulnerabilities like the ones that U.S. banks experienced, the Journal said, citing the people.
It was still unclear if all six Canadian banks would launch Apple Pay at the same time, the Journal said.
Apple launched the service, a mobile payment app that allows consumers to buy things by holding their iPhone6 and 6 Plus devices up to a reader, in the United States in October. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 29 Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said on Wednesday it would acquire an about 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen Group Inc for about $100 million.
* Mentor Graphics - On March 28, co and Siemens industry received merger control clearance from ministry of commerce of People's Republic of China