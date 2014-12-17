OTTAWA Dec 17 The Federal Court of Canada
agreed on Wednesday to order Apple Inc's Canadian
subsidiary to turn over documents to the Competition Bureau to
help investigate whether Apple unfairly used its market power to
promote the sale of iPhones.
In seeking the order, the Competition Bureau had said
agreements Apple negotiated with wireless carriers may have cut
into competition by encouraging the companies to maintain or
boost the price of rival phones.
Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton told the court he
would sign the order later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)