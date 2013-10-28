Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SEATTLE Oct 28 * Apple inc ceo says board and management will consider wide range of capital return issues and announce any changes to current program in first part of new calendar year.
* Apple says ends quarter with $146.8 bln in cash plus short-term and long-term marketable securities, a sequential increase of $100 mln from june quarter.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.