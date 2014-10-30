Oct 30 In his essay coming out as gay, Apple
Chief Executive Tim Cook criticized an Arizona proposal that
would have given private business owners the ability to deny
services to gay people on religious grounds.
Cook on Thursday became the most prominent American
corporate leader to come out, saying he was trading his closely
guarded privacy for the chance to help move civil rights
forward.
His discussion of the Arizona proposal and other laws
allowing gay employees to be fired highlights a new stage in the
gay rights debate, after conservative challenges to same sex
marriage were beaten down in several appeals courts.
Now courts across the country are trying to balance the
civil rights of gay people and some religious business owners. A
Washington state florist, bakers in Colorado and Oregon, and a
bed-and-breakfast owner in Hawaii all are refusing to provide
services to gay couples, citing religious beliefs.
In Massachusetts, a gay food service manager sued a
religious school after it pulled a job offer upon learning of
his husband.
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a string of rulings
friendly to gay marriage over the past two years. Most recently,
the high court effectively legalized same sex nuptials in
several states when it refused to overturn lower court rulings.
However, the high court has also been assertive in
protecting religious freedom. In an opinion earlier this year,
the court allowed a business owner to avoid an Obamacare
requirement for employee birth control, citing the owner's
religious beliefs.
That case, Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, has now surfaced
in a dispute between two gay California women and a Hawaii bed
and breakfast owner who refused to rent a room to them. A Hawaii
judge ruled the business owner violated an antidiscrimination
law, and she appealed.
"Because of her sincerely held religious beliefs, she does
not allow unmarried opposite-sex couples or same-sex couples to
rent a room with a single bed together," her lawyers said in a
court filing. They later cited the Hobby Lobby decision, saying
it limits the government's ability to compel religious objectors
to change their business practices.
Lawyers for the business owner did not immediately respond
to a call for comment.
The California couple's lawyers argued Hobby Lobby provides
no shield for discrimination even if cloaked as religious
practice. The case is still pending at a Hawaii appeals court.
Jennifer Pizer, Law and Policy Project Director for gay
rights group Lambda Legal, said the Supreme Court could be even
more deferential to religious groups in future cases.
"That affects the overall landscape in a very profound way,
and often not in a good way for gay people," she said.
The Arizona proposal was passed by the state legislature and
vetoed by the governor earlier this year. Other states
considering religious exemption bills include Georgia, Kansas,
Michigan, Missouri, South Dakota and Tennessee, Pizer said.
