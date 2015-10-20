(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)
By Julia Love
Oct 19 Apple Inc's new music streaming
service has netted more than 6.5 million paid users, the tech
giant's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on Monday.
Speaking at a technology conference organised by The Wall
Street Journal in Laguna Beach, Calif., Cook said that an
additional 8.5 million people are participating in a free trial
of the Apple Music service. That gives it more than 15 million
users in total, which Cook described as a successful debut.
"I'm really happy about it, and I think the runway here is
really good," Cook said.
Released in June, Apple Music is the company's attempt to
carry its dominance of digital music through its iTunes store
into the era of music streaming pioneered by Spotify and others.
Apple is allowing users to test its service with a 90-day free
trial, which elapsed for the first users earlier this month.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)