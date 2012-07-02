BRIEF-Alliant Energy Q4 consolidated earnings per share $0.28
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance
SHANGHAI, July 2 Apple Inc has paid $60 million to China's Proview Technology (Shenzhen) to settle a dispute over the iPad trademark, a Chinese provincial court said on Monday.
The announcement of the court-mediated settlement was made on the website of the Higher People's Court of Guangdong province. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Broadsoft Inc says continues to believe that long-term Broadcloud non-gaap gross margins may be between 70%-80% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lAN9VC) Further company coverage:
* Alarm.Com Holdings - on Feb 22, , waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act as extended by previously disclosed timing agreement between co, Icontrol and FTC expired