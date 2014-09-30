BEIJING, Sept 30 Apple Inc's iPhone 6 can now be sold in China, after the company received a licence for the device to be used on China's wireless networks, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website on Tuesday.

The iPhone 6 had been released in other countries, including the United States, on September 19 but Apple did not give a release data for China, the world's largest smartphone market.

Apple was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)