Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING, Sept 30 Apple Inc's iPhone 6 can now be sold in China, after the company received a licence for the device to be used on China's wireless networks, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website on Tuesday.
The iPhone 6 had been released in other countries, including the United States, on September 19 but Apple did not give a release data for China, the world's largest smartphone market.
Apple was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)